Man wanted for murder in Ewarton

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine are seeking to locate a man who is wanted in relation to a murder committed in Roadside district, Ewarton today.

Being sought is Conron Johnson, otherwise called 'Con' or 'Chroma', who the police say is armed and dangerous.

The police say he is wanted in the death of 28-year-old Clayton Turner.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is urged to call the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.