Williams orders CPFSA to cut ties with another charity organisation

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams has ordered the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) to cut all ties with another private entity, Jamaica Relief Ministries (JRM), in the wake of the recent damning report by the Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA).

The Children's Advocate's 93-page report outlined findings on the controversial partnership between the CPFSA and Embracing Orphans, whose head, Carl Robanske, was flagged in the US over inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

In a media release on Wednesday, Williams noted that the OCA had named JRM as an entity that is closely associated with Embracing Orphans.

"...the principals know each other and they have traditionally partnered with each other on projects which target children in Jamaica. The degrees of separation from Embracing Orphans are, therefore, not too far removed," she stated.

Jamaica Relief Ministries says on its website that it is a non-profit organisation involved in various child and family related ministries in Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It operates a group home for children ages 0-8 in Montego Bay, St James.

JRM also provides transitional housing for young adults exiting state care and its volunteers assist in caring for children at the government operated Blossom Gardens Childcare Facility.

The education ministry has already instructed the CPFSA to end its relationship with Embracing Orphans.

In the meantime, Williams announced that a staff audit will be undertaken to build the skills of social workers and others in the child protection sector.

She said qualification requirements will be adjusted for new entrants in accordance with the higher standards and duty of care needed in the sector.

The Ministry of Education and Youth will also be working with international partner, UNICEF on an independent accountability and oversight mechanism for the operations of the child protection system.

In addition, Williams said a Cabinet submission is being prepared to seek approval to amend the laws to transition the CPFSA from being an executive agency guided by an advisory board, that can only provide non-binding advice to the management of the CPFSA, to an entity with a board of directors that can provide stronger governance.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.