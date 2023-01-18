Authorities probing multimillion dollar fraud at Knox Community College

While workers at the Knox Community College in Spalding, Clarendon, remain tight-lipped about an ongoing probe into alleged fraud at the institution, sources have confirmed the missing funds total more than $60 million.

According to a Gleaner source, it is alleged that discrepancies in the books were discovered from as early as December last year.

The source also revealed that the individual allegedly responsible for the misappropriation has been missing since.

Some staff members at the institution have also been sent on leave pending the outcome of the probe.

The source added that the information was only made public because donors and well-placed affiliates of the institution are upset.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Another well-placed source told The Gleaner that the staff are disgruntled over the incident and have accused the school's management of "trying to sweep the incident under the rug".

"Up to last Friday the count was $60 million, so it's well over that now. The school has about 200 students, and $60 million could pay fees for those students," the source disclosed.

Several calls to Dunbar McFarlane, the school's chairman, went unanswered.

- Olivia Brown and Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.