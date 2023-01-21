Opposition wants security companies to be compelled to treat guards as employees or lose licences

The parliamentary Opposition says the Government should insist that security companies comply with a 2022 ruling of the Supreme Court by the end of March or have their licences suspended.

The Supreme Court ruled in September 2022 that guards are not independent contractors but employees, which would mean employers are required to make statutory contributions on their behalf.

This week, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke indicated that government contracts with private security companies will be terminated if guards are not treated as employees, effective April 1.

However, in a media release on Saturday, Opposition Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security Dr Angela Brown Burke said that is not enough.

“The decision by the Government is a step in the right direction, but it does not go far enough, as it leaves all security officers employed in the private sector without protection”, said Brown Burke.

She added that the court decision is applicable to all Jamaican workers under similar circumstances, and the Government has a responsibility to ensure its application to all.

She said the Ministry of Labour should ensure that all industrial security companies are compliant by March 30, after which the Private Security Regulations Authority should be instructed to suspend the licences of all non-compliant companies.

She also called for the urgent re-establishment of a Joint Industrial Council for the Industry and for the Minister of Finance to provide the terms of reference and the names of the members of the task force announced to engage security firms over the next 100 days to amend a raft of contracts with ministries, departments and agencies.

