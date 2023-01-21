Veteran community leader dies in Canada

Amos H Allen, former community leader of Spanish Town, St Catherine and Ontario, Canada died age 100 on Sunday, January 8.

Born on April 28, 1923, to Clarissa and Robert Allen, Amos was the youngest of 18 siblings. He was raised in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Influential in many quarters of society, and a leading figure in Spanish Town, Jamaica, he chaired parent-teacher associations at St Jago High and Spanish Town Primary, also known as Barracks, the YMCA, and other civic organizations.

He was a deacon and church leader at Phillippo Baptist in Spanish Town, Ossington Baptist (Toronto), and the Berean Church of God International – Toronto churches.

He was married at the age of 20 years old to Thelma Allen (predeceased) for 70 years; father to Olive (predeceased), Alieth (Sheila), Thelma (Ruth), Eugenie (Judy), Lillian, Amos (Eric/Dubbie), Emlyn (George), Norman (Dennis), Milton (Dickey), Andrew (Michael) and Charles; and proud grandfather and great-grandfather; beloved uncle and father figure, mentor and guide to many.

He was secretary general of the St Catherine Football Association and served for many years to support and develop the sport in Jamaica.

Formerly a warden at the St Catherine District Prison, Allen spent most of his working life with the St Catherine Parish Council as a market clerk and then as supervisor of markets and cemeteries in both St Catherine and Clarendon.

Allen migrated to Canada to be with his family after his retirement and having received many official accolades and awards in Jamaica.

“The last of his generation to make the journey to eternity, he did everything with dedication and passion and left an indelible mark on those who knew him. Rest in Glory,” notes his obituary.

The funeral service, which will be livestreamed, will be held today, at Weston Park Baptist Church in Toronto. The burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.