‘Don’t follow rumours’ PM declares in defence of Jamaica’s financial sector

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today urged members of the public not to follow misinformation being circulated regarding Jamaica’s financial sector.

Holness said that it is important for persons to take information from credible sources.

“I want to take this opportunity to say on an entirely different subject that has captured the minds of the public and has led us down all kinds of speculative paths, don’t follow rumours,” declared Holness while delivering his keynote address at the launch of the German Ship Repair Jamaica Shipyard Project at Harbour Head in Harbour View.

He argued that Jamaica’s banking sector, despite misinformation being circulated, is still very strong.

“There is always room for improvement and you would have heard the Minister of Finance yesterday, go through in excruciating detail, reforms that we will undertake to close any gaps that may exist or others that may come.

“I am not going into any details or specifics…financial markets depend on information and if the actors in the financial market are consuming false information they will make wrong decisions. So, I urge our Jamaican people, particularly when it comes to financial matters, to seek verified information before you use that to form your opinion.”

Holness charged that it is important for persons to properly evaluate information, especially when it comes to social media.

“We indeed have a problem, not just with financial literacy, but with information literacy because we read and believe everything. The fundamentals of information literacy require that we check sources; that you verify against sources that are credible before you allow it to form your opinion.”

- Christopher Serju

