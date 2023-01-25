Clarendon man charged for shop breaking

The police in Clarendon have charged a man in relation to a robbery at a shop in Palmers Cross.

He is 22-year-old Karl Barnes, a driver assistant, who has been charged shop breaking and larceny.

A date for him to appear in court is yet to be set.

The May Pen Police report that about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, the complainant was informed that her shop window was open.

Upon her arrival at the location, she saw two men walking away from the premises, according to the police.

She alerted an off-duty cop who pursued Barnes, the police report.

He was caught and taken into custody.

Following an investigation into the incident, Barnes, who is of a Palmers Cross address, was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

The other men are currently being sought by the police.

