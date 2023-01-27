I will always love Jamaica, Usain Bolt declares

Retired Jamaican track and field icon Usain Bolt today declared that he still loves Jamaica and Jamaicans and that will never change.

Bolt stated that despite recent happenings, Jamaica remains his home and that he will continue to support the country.

“To Jamaica, no matter what is going on right now, Jamaica is my country and it will never change,” he declared while speaking at a sponsors luncheon for the 2023 Gibson Relays held at the Jamaican Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

There remains shock and outrage in Jamaica and elsewhere that Bolt was among investors affected by a massive alleged fraud at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

The 36-year-old, through his attorney, has indicated that his account at SSL had a balance of J$2 billion or US$12.7 million as at October 31, 2022.

The figure plummeted to J$1.8m or US$12,000 when Bolt checked his accounts after an ex-employee linked to the scheme reportedly alerted him on January 11.

SSL had disclosed that several of its clients were allegedly fleeced of millions of dollars in local and foreign currencies given to the firm to invest.

A multi-agency probe is being conducted.

Speaking today, Bolt emphasised that his love for his homeland will never change despite current events.

“I will always love my country and do everything in my power to uplift this country no matter what's going on."

