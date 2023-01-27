Man charged for refusing to pay taxi fare

A man who allegedly chartered a taxi but refused to pay the required fare is set to stand trial on March 17 on a charge of obtaining credit by fraud.

The trial date was set for Romone Silvera when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

It is alleged that on January 6, Silvera chartered a taxi from Waltham in St Andrew to Caymanas in St Catherine.

However, when he reached his destination he reportedly refused to pay the driver for the ride.

The taxi operator subsequently made a report to the police and an investigation was launched.

Silvera was later arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

