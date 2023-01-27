Moon Palace Foundation Ja steps up support for staff

Moon Palace Foundation Jamaica, the social and welfare arm of Moon Palace Jamaica hotel, has increased its support of staff at the Ocho Rios-based hotel, with the introduction of its PHD Help Centre to assist workers’ children at the primary level, as of January 16.

The online portal is available for free, Mondays to Fridays from 6 t0 9pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon and covers the subjects, mathematics, English, integrated science and Spanish.

Children will need internet connection and must be able to access Google meets through which the lessons will be delivered.

The initiative is in addition to two others that the foundation has made available to staff: wellness support and health assistance.

The wellness support facility offers psychological support to staff members including face-to-face sessions with a professional.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Moon Palace Foundation offers financial assistance to staff to take care of a wide range of medical issues under its provision for health assistance. These include laboratory testing requests, prescriptions, specialist consultations, along with surgical, orthopaedic, dental and optical appointments.

General manager of the foundation, Natalie Boreland, said: “Our Moon Palace Foundation has been in operation close to eight years now. Our main areas of focus are health, wellness, education, environment, and dreams,” Boreland told The Gleaner.

She reminded that, over the years, the foundation has been actively assisting staff in several areas, including through scholarships, and the wider community through several initiatives, including support of the Jamaica Cancer Society.

“Our tagline, ‘For the love of helping others,’ is a mantra that we hold dear because we do not take what we do for granted. We consciously take a deliberate, holistic approach in our health and wellness programmes to implement initiatives that enhance the mental, physical, spiritual, financial, and social well-being of our team and their family.”