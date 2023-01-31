Free WI-Fi on Montego Bay Metro buses

Commuters on Montego Bay Metro buses in Western Jamaica now have free access to WI-FI Internet.

The Montego Bay Metro Company Limited (MBM) provides transportation via five routes: Montego Bay to Cambridge, Falmouth, Goodwill, Mackfield, and Sandy Bay.

General Manager, Dr Shauna-Gaye Brown, said this initiative will allow passengers to stay connected with family, children, business partners, and friends.

“We recognise that we are living in a technological age where there are several changes and improvements taking place in the transportation sector. This initiative by Montego Bay Metro will allow passengers, using smartphones, to have access to basic Internet connection at no cost during their commute.”

In addition to free Wi-Fi access, the company has also introduced its FleetFactz app for vehicle tracking.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We recognise that while our commuters rely heavily on our transportation service, due to several factors at times, there are delays which leaves our passengers wanting to know what time the 'Metro bus' will arrive,” Brown noted.

Parents are also encouraged to make full use of the FleetFactz App as a means of tracking their children's safety.

Persons wishing to access WI-FI during the commute may use the following credentials:

Username: Montego Bay Metro

Password: Metro123

Passengers can download the FleetFactz App from the app store utilising the username and password:

Username: MBMCommuter@60691

Password: Metro

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.