Policeman accused of corruption freed

Corporal Andrew Tinker, who was accused of soliciting money from a woman in exchange for a reduced station bail, was today freed of corruption in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Tinker's lawyer, Andrew Graham, argued that the prosecution failed to make a case.

The Crown called five witnesses.

The main witness, however, failed to turn up for court.

The lawyer's no-case application was upheld by Parish Judge Nicole Kellier.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Tinker, who is attached to the Spanish Town Police Station St Catherine, was charged on allegations of soliciting money from a woman who was arrested and charged with breaches of the Spirit License Act in September 2019.

He denied the allegation.

It was reported that Tinker solicited $2,000 to reduce the bail bond from $50,000 to $30,000.

A report was made and following an investigation, a file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which ruled that Tinker be charged under the Corruption Prevention Act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.