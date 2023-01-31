Policeman accused of corruption freed
Corporal Andrew Tinker, who was accused of soliciting money from a woman in exchange for a reduced station bail, was today freed of corruption in the St Catherine Parish Court.
Tinker's lawyer, Andrew Graham, argued that the prosecution failed to make a case.
The Crown called five witnesses.
The main witness, however, failed to turn up for court.
The lawyer's no-case application was upheld by Parish Judge Nicole Kellier.
Tinker, who is attached to the Spanish Town Police Station St Catherine, was charged on allegations of soliciting money from a woman who was arrested and charged with breaches of the Spirit License Act in September 2019.
He denied the allegation.
It was reported that Tinker solicited $2,000 to reduce the bail bond from $50,000 to $30,000.
A report was made and following an investigation, a file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which ruled that Tinker be charged under the Corruption Prevention Act.
