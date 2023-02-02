Man in custody over death of 9-y-o Hanover schoolgirl

A 42-year-old man has been taken into custody by the police in relation to the rape and murder of nine-year-old Nikita 'Jojo' Noel who was found dead in Kew district, Lucea, Hanover last night.

The man is reportedly a close acquaintance of the girl's family.

The police reported that the man was in a relationship with the girl's mother.

Noel was yesterday reported missing by her mother after she did not return home from school.

She was a student at Esher Primary.

Her body was found by a search party, which included law enforcement officers.

- Janet Silvera

