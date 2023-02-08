Most wanted ‘Bigga Crime’ shot and killed in Clarendon

Nesta 'Bigga Crime' Morrison, one of Jamaica's most wanted criminals, was today shot and killed during an operation by the security forces in Longville Park, Clarendon.

Investigators are now at the scene.

The operation targeted Morrison, who had eluded capture for some time.

Similar operations were held in the past by the security forces to apprehend Morrison, including in the Bull Bay area, which borders St Andrew and St Thomas, where he reportedly led a reign of terror.

The police had reported that he was linked to several crimes in the area including murders and arson attacks.

More information to come.

