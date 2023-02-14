Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 to be completed August

The US$188-million May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 is set to be completed in August, Governor General Patrick Allen has announced.

The update came during Allen's delivery of the Throne Speech in Gordon House, where the ceremonial opening of Parliament got underway this morning.

Allen said the Government, in building a stronger Jamaica, has given priority to transformative infrastructure that is expected to provide lasting social and economic value.

“Jamaicans will soon have seamless mobility around our island with highway connectivity to the north, south, east and west. The May Pen to Williamsfield portion of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project is scheduled to be completed in August 2023,” he said.

The project, which is estimated to be 90 per cent complete, was initially scheduled for completion in March.

It will incorporate the existing Melrose Hill Bypass, creating an upgrade to a four-lane dual carriageway which ends just east of the corrugated steel bridge in the vicinity of the Williamsfield roundabout.

Some 48 engineers, which include 18 Jamaicans, were engaged for the project.

Allen said work on the Harbour View to Port Antonio leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) is progressing and, “despite the dislocation and inconvenience”, residents can look forward to increased investment that will open the country's eastern parishes.

In the west, Allen said that the Montego Bay Perimeter Road and the upgrade and expansion of the North Coast Highway will be transformational for that section of the island.

Additionally, he said that the Government will implement a multi-billion-dollar special capital expenditure programme during the 2023/2024 fiscal year which will see the development of major corridors in the Corporate Area.

“In 2023/2024, the Government will continue to advance a number of flagship projects, including, the new Parliament building, the Government Campus, the Portmore Resilience Park, and the Kingston Harbour Walk,” said Allen.

- Kimone Francis

