Gov't vows to finally enact law to deal with unexplained wealth

The Andrew Holness administration has again made a commitment to introduce the long-awaited legislative measure dealing with unexplained wealth to fulfil a commitment made to the country some three years ago.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen announced today that the Government will take steps in the 2023/2024 parliamentary year to amend the Proceeds of Crime Act to include unexplained wealth.

Nearly three years ago the prime minister signed a memorandum of understanding with the Opposition, private sector, and civil society to promulgate legislation for the confiscation of unexplained wealth.

Since that time there have been loud calls from civil society groups for the administration to table in Parliament the bill that would address unexplained wealth.

The introduction of unexplained wealth orders as agreed by the Crime Consensus Monitoring Oversight Committee (CMOC) is a critical element in the fight against corruption.

Other priorities for the Government in the upcoming legislative year include amendments to the Minimum Wage Act, National Minimum Wage Order and Employment Agencies Regulation Act; The Occupational Safety and Health Bill, and Employment Agencies Regulation Act.

Sir Patrick told lawmakers earlier today as he made his Throne Speech presentation that the Government will pursue key legislative reforms in 2023/2024 to advance efforts toward realising improved public order, improved public safety and reduction in crime and violence.

The Governor General said that the Government will also table pieces of legislation to amend the Fingerprints Act, the Immigration Restriction (Commonwealth Citizens) Act and Aliens Act and the Corrections Act.

Turning to the Office of the Prime Minister, Sir Patrick highlighted the legislative priorities for 2023/2024. They include the Registration (Births and Deaths) (Amendment) Act, the Access to Information (Amendment) Act (2002), and the National Archives and Records Management bill.

“Building trust is critical as we move towards becoming a digital society. In this regard, the Regulations under the Data Protection Act 2020 are being finalised.”

Further, during the new legislative year lawmakers are expected to review amendments to the Rent Restriction Act, the Professional Engineers Registration Act, the Port Authority Act and the Harbours Act.

The regulations for the nomination, selection and appointment to boards of public bodies will come into effect in 2023/24 to provide a transparent mechanism for persons to serve on boards of public bodies.

The Governor General also announced that the Fiscal Commissioner, the guardian of Jamaica's fiscal rules, will be appointed in the new legislative year.

He said the Government is also moving this year to strengthen the regulations of the financial sector by unifying prudential supervision and regulation under the Bank of Jamaica while pursuing the establishment of a separate regulator for market conduct and consumer protection.

- Edmond Campbell

