PNP appalled by Holness conflict of interest allegation

The People's National Party (PNP) says it is appalled by the unprecedented news that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been referred to the Director of Corruption Prosecution for possible charges in a multimillion-dollar corruption probe.

This referral by the Integrity Commission is based on its investigation and report to Parliament implicating Holness in allegations of conflict of interest regarding tens of millions of dollars of contracts awarded to close associates from as far back as 2009 when he was Minister of Education.

The recommendation was made in a 107-page report which contains details of an investigation into the award of government contracts to Westcon Construction Limited between 2006 and 2009.

The report said the company's directors, Robert Garvin and Donovan Simpson, are known to Holness for more than 20 years.

“This revelation exposes the country to international embarrassment,” declared PNP president Mark Golding in a statement this afternoon.

“A Head of Government should be beyond reproach and it is unacceptable that he has been besmirched by accusations of impropriety. That the country's principal integrity and anti-corruption body has found sufficient evidence to refer our Prime Minister for potential prosecution places Jamaica in an untenable position,” Golding argued.

The Opposition contended that the news is unfortunately consistent with the Prime Minister's troubling history with the Integrity Commission, including its inability to certify his 2021 statutory declaration of assets, liabilities and income.

Furthermore, to date, Holness has failed to sign the Integrity Commissions' Leadership Code of Conduct, the party added.

Golding and other leaders within the PNP have already signed that instrument, declaring their commitment to the highest standards of governance and probity in public life.

The Opposition believes the implications of the report to be potentially crippling for the Government.

“The international community and multi-lateral agencies will have significant misgivings about dealing with a country whose Head of Government has the implications of this situation hanging over his head.”

