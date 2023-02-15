Tourism labour market study to be conducted

The Government will be conducting a labour market study to address current and future labour issues in tourism and assess the labour market arrangements for different aspects of the sector.

It will also outline the hiring arrangements, salaries, benefits, skill sets and training requirements for persons in the industry.

This was disclosed by Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, while delivering the Throne Speech during the 2023/24 Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House on Tuesday.

He said the Government continues to lead efforts to build the resilience of the tourism sector against natural and man-made disruptions and crises.

To this end, disaster-risk-management tools were provided to key tourism stakeholders in June 2022, including template and guidelines, as well as a Business Continuity Plan Guidebook.

Notably, he said Jamaica has played a leading role in advocating for tourism resilience globally.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022, called for the official designation of Global Tourism Resilience Day to be acknowledged annually on February 17.

“This call was officially ratified by the United Nations on February 6, 2023, with 94 countries co-sponsoring the Resolution. This is a signal honour for Jamaica and highlights our significant influence on the international stage,” Allen said.

He noted that 2022 was a record year for Jamaica's tourism, with the sector rebounding strongly from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with arrivals and earnings surpassing the 2019 record figures.

The year closed with some 3.3 million visitors and earnings of US$3.6 billion.

The Governor-General pointed out that tourism's rapid recovery was supported by an aggressive airlift strategy out of gateways in Canada, the United States and Europe, as well as regional and non-traditional markets.

- JIS News

