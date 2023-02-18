Parents being targeted in fight against child labour

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will be increasing engagement with parents and other key stakeholders as part of measures to eliminate child labour in Jamaica.

“We are trying to rid the country of this ...abuse of our children, where they are used as factors of production,” said portfolio Minister, Karl Samuda.

He was delivering the keynote address at the awards ceremony for the Ministry's child labour video competition held recently at the Courtleigh Hotel in New Kingston.

Samuda said the Ministry wants to ensure that there is a shared understanding of what constitutes child labour, and to separate “abject abuse” from cases where children are allowed to assist their parents while still going to school and enjoying their fundamental rights.

Child labour is defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO) as work that deprives children of their childhood, potential and dignity and involves work that is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful to minors.

There are approximately 38,000 children, ages five to 17, who are involved in child labour in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Samuda said there is “desperate need” to protect children against the “dark side” of social media, where they are being exposed to inappropriate and potentially damaging content.

“It is a source of mental and psychological deprivation of what could otherwise be the development of brilliant and fertile minds,” he said, noting that such exposure can cause children to be pressured into engaging in risky behaviour.

The video competition was launched by the Ministry on June 12, 2022, as part of World Day Against Child Labour activities.

Children across the island were asked to submit videos expressing how they feel about child labour.

Launched by the ILO, World Day Against Child Labour serves as a global appeal for increased social investment by countries in protecting children against child labour.

-JIS News

