Khalil James wins hearts at Spelling Bee

When Khalil James, fourth-place winner in The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee Competition 2023, innocently said onstage “Homogeneity ... homogeneity ... I never heard that word before” before being knocked out of the competition, his coach, Cassandra Scott wanted to snatch him and give him a hug.

Scott, one of the limited people who knows him best, knew the 11-year-old autistic boy was not lying, and, out of sweet innocence and based on the cognitive condition he suffers from, he told the truth before spelling the word H-O-M-O-G-E-N-E-I-T-Y incorrectly.

To buy time and in an effort to try to spell the word correctly, James also asked for the part of speech, to which he was answered that it was a noun. He then asked for the definition and for it to be used in a sentence, the language of origin and then for the word to be repeated.

“Tears came to my eyes when he said, ‘I’ve never heard that word before’,” Scott told The Gleaner on Wednesday at the studios of Television Jamaica where The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee Competition was held.

She was also proud that Khalil held his composure while onstage for six hours, although there were moments when he twisted his hands and his feet, shake himself and felt like getting up from his seat, but she would stare into his eyes from the audience and signal to him to remain calm. Given the familiarity between the duo, he obeyed her each time.

Scott said while Khalil was onstage, the school population and educators at Granville Primary School in Trelawny were tuned in and cheering him on.

Khalil entered the final round of the competition with zero handicaps and was the top speller for the parish of Trelawny.

When The Gleaner asked Khalil how he felt about his performance and being placed fourth, he simply said, “I feel okay. I was so close. I think I can try again another year.”

STUDY FOR ONE HOUR

Khalil said he would study for one hour each night in preparation for competition with the help of his father, Gairy James, who was on hand to console Khalil immediately after he departed the spotlight on the stage.

Gairy told The Gleaner that when the confirmation came that Khalil was autistic years ago, he was not surprised. He had been watching his motion and development over time, to know what the diagnosis would have been.

“It wasn’t sudden. Throughout the development of the child, you can see for yourself that something is happening,” he explained.

Gairy told The Gleaner that he identified Khalil’s special need, skills and talents when he was two years of age, but, coupled with that, over the years, he also identified that he had a gift to spell words fluently.

He said he ensures there is a balance in Khalil’s lifestyle and habits, and he boosts him with encouragement.

SUPPORT

“You have to be there. You have to support. You have to guide, direct [and] steer ... The growth and development [of Khalil] is retarded, but it’s not altered, so as he grows, he is just moving a little slower than his peers, [but] he’s getting there, even though he’s getting there slower than his peers,” Gairy said.

He also told The Gleaner that Khalil is challenged with articulating his thoughts and feelings, and expressing himself fluently through words.

Nonetheless, when Khalil first entered The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee Competition, the father was confident he would make it into the final round.

“I expect him to do well, but I’m proud that he did as well as he did. Of course, everybody enters the competition to win, but everybody can’t win,” he said.

Many might be curious as to what Khalil would like to become in the future. When asked by The Gleaner, he said he would like to become a doctor, because he wants to take care of people who are sick or injured.

