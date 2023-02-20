Cricket gear presented to St Catherine High

A donation of well needed cricket gear to St Catherine High School has boosted its participation in Grace Under-19 schoolboy competitions.

The donation was made, Friday, February 17, at the St John’s Road institution by former student, Aaron Johnson, who plays for the Canadian National team. He said it was a feeling of satisfaction to give back.

“I remember that when I played here there were occasions that we only had two bats and a ball for the match,” Johnson said. “So, I was able to secure from Zane Sports, the four bats,balls, tips and other items for the team, which started my career. I know that sports, and cricket in particular, strengthens my character through discipline, the team is better equipped and it feels good to assist.”

TIMELY GIFT

Captain Winston Williams said the gear is a timely gift.

“We (the team) were in need of playing gear, especially during this time, when we are engaged in competition,” Williams said.

Coach Wayne Morgan says the donation was a special part of the school’s participation in Schoolboy competitions and it is pleasing to see his maturity and kindness come to the fore.

“It is a good look for the team, especially now that we’re in preparation for the under-19 Grace Cricket competition,” Morgan said, “I don’t know that we have retrieved the balls, which he dispatched on this ground, Aaron is a great talent and we are appreciative of his gesture in remembering his Alma mater,”

Principal Marlon Campbell said the donation to any institution by one of its own is a great sense of achievement.

“This moment is filled with pride, joy and satisfaction, as a former student finds it prudent to be giving back to the institution, which helped with his early development,” Campbell said.