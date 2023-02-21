Large cache of ammunition seized in Papine

The police are reporting the seizure of a large quantity of assorted rounds of ammunition in Back Road, Highlight View, Papine, St Andrew.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police say a team conducted a targeted raid on Monday morning and discovered ninety-nine .222 Remington rifle cartridges, a 5.56 magazine and a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre magazine.

They say the items were found in a bag in an old refrigerator.

Investigation continues.

