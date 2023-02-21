Two men gunned down in Granville, St James
Published:Tuesday | February 21, 2023 | 9:37 PM
Two men were shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Granville, St James, the police have confirmed.
Reports are that the men were ambushed while seated in a car in a plaza in the area.
They remain unidentified, however, sources say they are from the neighbouring community of Tucker.
