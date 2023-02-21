Two men gunned down in Granville, St James

Two men were shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Granville, St James, the police have confirmed.

Reports are that the men were ambushed while seated in a car in a plaza in the area.

They remain unidentified, however, sources say they are from the neighbouring community of Tucker.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.