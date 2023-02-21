Man killed, cop injured in St Andrew shooting

A man is dead and a police sergeant injured after they were shot by gunmen in Union Gardens, St Andrew, Tuesday evening.

The cop, who is assigned to the Hunts Bay Police Station, was taken to hospital.

He was shot in the abdomen.

Commanding Officer for the St Andrew South Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, confirmed that the policeman is in hospital but that his condition was unknown.

The dead man has not yet been identified.

More soon.

