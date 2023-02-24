Customs warns against taking feathered carnival costumes into Jamaica without a permit

The Jamaica Customs Agency is advising that all feathered carnival costumes being brought into the island without the necessary permit will be detained for public health reasons.

In a notice on Friday, Jamaica Customs said all air passengers travelling into Jamaica with feathers must obtain and provide an import permit from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

It said failure to present this permit will result in detention of the feathers or costumes made of feather at the airport.

Feathers are used in a number of decorative items, such as masks, costume accessories, fake flowers, pillows and comforters.

However, World Health Organisation guidelines state that veterinary authorities should require presentation of international veterinary certificates for importation of feathers, whether or not avian flu is present in the country of origin.

These certificates attest that the commodities have been processed to ensure destruction of any virus, such as the avian flu virus.

