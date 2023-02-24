Opposition wants long-term solutions to Corporate Area water problems

The Opposition People's National Party says it is deeply concerned by the recent water restrictions implemented by the National Water Commission (NWC) in Kingston and St Andrew.

Opposition spokesman on water, Lothan Cousins, is calling for the Government to implement a long-term solution to the recurring restrictions resulting from low water supply.

Noting that the restrictions are expected to continue into May, Cousins says, “It is quite unfortunate that an island so blessed with water resources has to resort to a regulation schedule in order to supply water to its citizens.”

He adds that the rapid growth of the population and increasing urbanisation of Kingston and St Andrew without proper environmental planning will further exacerbate the issue.

Cousins is urging the Government to place greater emphasis on improvement of Jamaica's water storage capacity, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

Cousins argues that the Mona and Hermitage Dams have exceeded their initial scope of operation.

“These systems were designed years ago when the population of the corporate area was less than half of what it is today. The facilities require urgent and immediate desilting and expansion," Cousins says.

In the meantime, he is calling for an increase in the allocation for the trucking of water to affected areas.

He says the $50 million recently announced by the Government is woefully inadequate.

