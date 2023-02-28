Growth & Jobs | Jamaicans encouraged to practise better food waste management

Jamaicans are being encouraged to practise better food waste management to reduce the volume of items that are disposed of in the nation’s landfills.

The call comes from Milynda Dosunmu, process development officer at the Scientific Research Council (SRC).

She told JIS News that foods that farmers, customers, and businesses consider unpresentable should not be thrown out, but rather be given to less fortunate persons, such as the homeless.

“We need to reconsider what we are doing. Having a lot of food waste right now is not beneficial to us. Instead of wasting, we should try to build a food bank that we can donate to … and help feed those who actually need it,” Dosunmu said.

She also cited strengthening the school-feeding programme as another option. Through this Government-led initiative, cooked breakfast and lunch, along with healthy snacks are provided to needy students under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Families are also encouraged to plan meals, eat leftovers, and better understand expiry date notations inscribed on the packages of foods bought in stores.

Dosunmu welcomes Government measures already initiated to reduce waste in the agricultural sector.

At the beginning of the 2022/23 fiscal year, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr identified a Food Loss and Waste (FLW) Reduction Programme as one of the strategic food security actions that will be pursued.

This undertaking aims to strengthen Jamaica’s food value-chain operations.

Dosunmu said proper food waste management can also help to lower Jamaica’s import bill.

“We keep spending a lot of money buying foods to come into the country. We can reduce that by consuming what we have and developing and supporting our small farmers,” she underscored.