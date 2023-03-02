10 alleged gang members cleared in relation to four murders

Reputed leader of the Clansman-One Don Gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and nine of his alleged cronies were today acquitted on three counts in connection to four murders.

The men were found not guilty by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on three separate counts of facilitating an applicable offence by a criminal organisation.

Bryan, Jahzeel Blake, Andre Golding and Tareek James have been cleared in relation to the murder of a bus driver in November 2017.

Daniel McKenzie, brothers Pete and Marco Miller, Dwight Hall and Kemar Harrison, were acquitted of facilitating the murders of two men in St Catherine in 2017.

Marco Miller, Chevroy Evans and Andre Golding have been acquitted in relation to a February 2018 murder.

