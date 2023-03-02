Serial sex offender sentencing again postponed

The sentencing of serial sex offender, Shaddane Harris, was again postponed when he appeared in the St Catherine Circuit Court today, almost one year after he pleaded guilty.

When the matter was called up, it was revealed that a postponement was necessary as there was a part-heard matter to be dealt with.

It was then agreed that Harris would be sentenced on March 23 in the Home Circuit Court.

Harris' case has been postponed on four previous occasions.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual offence and nine counts of burglary on March 28 last year before Justice Bertram Morrison in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The offences reportedly occurred between 2014 and 2019 while he moonlighted as a taxi operator.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.