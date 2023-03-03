Cayman Islands reopens visa office in Jamaica

The Cayman Islands has reopened its visa office in Jamaica.

Closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) says normal operations resumed on March 1.

It says the reopening offers a change in service by assisting with the virtual application and processing of fees.

The office will no longer accept paper applications, interview applicants, endorse passports or provide any information relating to the status of the application.

This is moving online.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The office is taking a more modern approach as services will now be completed using an online processing system. There will be kiosks in the office where customers can come in to use to complete the online application process which includes online payments,” said CBC Deputy Director Gary Wong said in a statement.

“For persons who may have challenges in accessing the Internet or will require assistance in the process, an employee will be able to assist in the office,” Wong noted.

Persons should allow 14 days for visa processing and their passports must have at least six months validity from the proposed date of arrival.

A travel authorisation will be issued via email, which allows for travel for approved visas.

All processing fees are non-refundable.

Each person travelling will require a separate application.

All applications and fees are processed and paid online at www.cbc.gov.ky.

For quires in Jamaica, email caymanvisa@cwjamaica.com and caymanvisa2@cwjamaica.com or call (876)-906- 5336 and (876)-906-7866.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.