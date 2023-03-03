Woman’s body found in bushes in St Catherine

The body of an unidentified woman was found in bushes in the Caymanas Glades area of St Catherine on Friday.

The St Catherine South police report that the partially nude body was discovered about 2 p.m. lying face down in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds.

Inspector Rodrick Brown of the St Catherine South police told The Gleaner that the police were alerted to the scene by a passerby who said he saw a trail of blood leading into the bushes, and upon investigating he saw the body of the woman.

The police declined to give further details.

They are asking anyone with information or who can identify the body to call 119.

-Ruddy Mathison

