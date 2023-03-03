Updated | 9-y-o suspected to have committed suicide in St Catherine

The St Catherine South police are treating the death of a nine-year-old boy from the Zambia community in Central Village as a case of suspected suicide.

The police have not released any further information on the incident that occurred sometime Friday afternoon.

They say investigations are continuing.

- Ruddy Mathison

Note: In a previous version of this story, the police had incorrectly identified the sex of the deceased. We regret the error.

