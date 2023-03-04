Cop seeking medical help, dies in crash in St Catherine

A policeman who reportedly left home to seek medical treatment died in a car crash in Bog Walk, St Catherine on Friday night.

He has been identified as Constable Ricardo Williams, who was attached to the Tivoli Gardens police post in the Kingston Western police division.

Reports are that about 11:45 p.m., Williams was driving a Toyota Corolla motor car a along Church Road when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of the old Nestle factory.

The car crashed into a utility pole.

He was rushed to the Linstead Hospital in the parish where he was pronounced dead.

According to head of the Kingston Western police Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, Williams was home when a medical issue developed and he left alone to reach the hospital or a doctor.

"The next thing they (relatives) know is that there was an accident reported to them," the senior cop said.

Phipps said Williams was a "very good team player".

"He was a person who was always willing to go the extra-mile in ensuring that the duties and the objectives of the department are met," he said, ahead of a meeting with relatives.

- Rasbert Turner

