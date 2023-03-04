Businesswoman shot dead, husband injured in Manchester attack

A cookshop operator was shot dead and her husband injured in a gun attack in New Green, Manchester on Friday night.

Dead is 39-year-old Catherine Matthews, of a New Green address.

According to police reports, at approximately 10 p.m., Mathews and her husband were walking to their home after closing the shop when they were attacked by a lone gunman on foot.

The police say the two received gunshot injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital where Matthews was pronounced dead .

A motive has not been established.

- Tamara Bailey

