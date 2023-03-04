Jeffrey Azan wins Japanese Ambassador’s Cup karate tournament

The inaugural Japanese Ambassador’s Cup karate tournament was staged at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel recently. The event held in collaboration with the International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) featured competitors from various regions, including Montego Bay, St. James; Portmore, St. Catherine and Kingston.Various kata (sequenced set of karate forms and techniques) were performed by ISKF of Jamaica chairman, Garry Turnbulll, and others with the finals for the brown and black belt tournament also staged.

Japanese Ambassador Yasuhiro Atsumi presented medals for the best kata execution, and to winners of tournament matches. The Ambassador’s Cup was awarded to Jeffrey Azan, the best-performing karateka (karate practitioner).

Olivier Guyonvarch, French ambassador to Jamaica; Milton Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association; and Dr. Abigail Harrison-Kong, ISKF president, headlined the approximately 170 guests in attendance. Florette Blackwood, consultant in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, as well as 10 members of the diplomatic corps, was also among the guests.