$14 million to be spent to truck water to St Catherine communities

Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, has committed to giving the St Catherine Municipal Corporation $14 million to truck water to communities affected by the ongoing drought.

"We are going to have $7 million by today. It is only half of the request that was made by the municipality, which will get the other $7 million within two weeks," McKenzie said.

He was speaking on Wednesday at the commissioning of the Watermount Water Supply System in West Central St Catherine.

McKenzie insisted that the water must be provided to residents free of cost and said reports should be made if the water is being sold.

"It is a criminal offence to sell the water, therefore, if anyone attempt to sell, please call me," McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Tufton said the water supply system was an important addition to the community.

"When I started here the residents asked for potable water. I must say promise made and kept. Now over 7,000 residents in 3,000 households can now benefit," Dr Tufton said. "We are working with Rural Water Supply to have more developments, such as the black tank programme, throughout the constituency," he added.

Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation Norman Scott endorsed the new project as a collaborative effort.

"We are pleased that the system will be managed by the St Catherine Municipal Corporation. We have started the work years ago, so we are pleased that it has finally happened," Scott said.

The new system has a 60,000 gallon capacity and cost of $200 million.

- Rasbert Turner

