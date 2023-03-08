Mechanic in Khanice Jackson murder case pleads guilty

St Catherine mechanic Robert Fowler has pleaded guilty to the murder of 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson.

The offender pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday morning in the Home Circuit Court and will be sentenced to April 27.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was found dead on March 26, 2021, two days after she had been reported missing.

Her decomposing body was found in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village.

Fowler was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly confessed.

Police have theorised that Fowler, who is a mechanic, had lured the woman to his home under the guise that he had left one of his tools.

While there, an argument reportedly developed with Jackson and he allegedly used a rope to strangle her.

A handbag believed to be Jackson's and her bank cards were among items reportedly found at Fowler's home.

According to the police, Jackson and Fowler shared a platonic relationship.

Fowler would transport her to work occasionally.

Attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley represented Fowler.

