Ministers’ Fraternal says 10,000 Men and Family tour a resounding success

Scores of persons turned out to participate in the 10,000 Men and Family tour, an initiative of the St Catherine Ministers’ Fraternal, which culminated in a service in Old Harbour on Sunday, March 5, under the theme ‘Historic Night of Hope’.

Organisers and participants joined in singing and worship to celebrate the changes which, they say, had been brought about in the communities by the campaign’s focus on prayer and Christian evangelism.They said this has resulted in the reduction of crime, and called for it to be extended across the island.

The initiative, which started 14 years ago as the 1,000-Man March, has evolved and for this year was organised as a tour.

Chairman of the movement, Bishop Dr Rowan Edwards, said the new concept has reaped resounding success and will continue.

“The 2023 method helped the church to move into the major townships throughout the parish,” Dr Edwards said. “This approach was as a result of a concerted effort by the church to tackle crime through prayer and supplication to God.This was necessary, having observed how crime, and murder in particular, took over this little island.”

The tour involved church groups moving through communities in Spanish Town, Portmore, Linstead, Guys Hill and ended in Old Harbour.

Members of the fraternal made five-minute presentations to the gathering, emphasising that the initiative was a godly duty bestowed on the church to fight crime through prayer.The consensus was that criminal activities are being perpetrated by those who are possessed by evil.

“No police or soldier can deal with this crime problem, only God can change it. So the Church must continue to help fight the spiritual warfare,” Reverend Luke Smith, vice- president of the Portmore Ministers’ Fraternal stressed.

Bishop Troy Grant, vice-president of the Old Harbour Ministers’ Fraternal, said:”I think that the church has risen to the occasion in a way that is expected. Our Saviour walked to the hills and valleys to spread the Word, [and] we the servants must do the same.”

He said that the aim is to use the Word to convert sinners and change their lives.

“I do believe that the vilest character can change, so the Church is now called upon to act as the mediator. So while we are bringing people nearer to God, we are also helping to curtail the bloodletting,” Grant, a former policeman, said.

Sharon Campbell, a resident of Old Harbour, thanked the church for its effort, saying it would help to reinforce its role as a socialising agent for the youth.

“I am an educator and it is very important to let the children be aware of the importance of the church in the community. It is a very good gesture for the community as crime, which includes murder, is affecting the peace,” she said.