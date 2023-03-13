Police investigating fake robbery pranks, urge victims to make reports

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has started an investigation into recent incidents in which social media pranksters have staged fake robberies in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, and is urging victims of these pranks to make a report.

The JCF said the pranks have criminal implications.

The incidents involve a group of young men who record prank videos in which they fake robberies of individuals at automated teller machines (ATMs) and outside of banks.

In a media release the JCF noted that these videos have gone viral, with "traumatic effects" on innocent members of the public.

"These pranks are not only irresponsible and insensitive, but they also have severe physical, psychological, social, civil and criminal implications. Such pranks have the potential to escalate into dangerous situations and cause physical harm to innocent individuals, which is not a laughing matter," the JCF said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police are urging anyone who may have been a victim of these pranksters, whether captured in these viral videos or not, to come forward and make a formal report to the Half-Way Tree police.

It says detectives from St Andrew Central have already begun investigations into these incidents.

"However, statements from potential complainants are essential for us to conduct a thorough probe into these incidents," it explained.

It continued: "While we acknowledge the trend of young content creators in using these prank activities in Jamaica's main urban centres as source material for their social media, we call upon all members of the public to be responsible, law-abiding citizens and to avoid any activities that may cause harm to themselves or others."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com