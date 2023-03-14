Growth & Jobs | Next Step Digital Solutions offers more support to MSMEs

Digital transformation company Next Step Digital Solutions (NSDS) is taking its client relations a step further with ‘Jamaica Small Business Group’ and ‘Next Step Business Club’. The two business support services provide micro and small enterprises with digital resources for business development, including a business branding package, an online marketplace and directory.

Chief vision officer (CVO) at Next Step Digital Solutions, Mohan Beckford, said the services ensure that small and medium businesses have the opportunity to compete in the digital space without breaking the bank. “Through the Jamaica Small Business Group and the Next Step Business Club, businesses have the opportunity to benefit from services such as logo creation, website development and social media management at an affordable price,” he said while speaking at Next Step Digital Solutions’ sixth anniversary event held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on February 23. Beckford noted that the company will be expanding its customer support and digital services to include the use of artificial intelligence to create business development strategies for clients.

Meanwhile, CEO of Zayin Pest Solutions and Next Step Digital Solutions client, Deron Cuthbert, stated that being part of the Jamaica Small Business Group has helped him to create a digital presence for his pest control business and bolstered his revenue. “The service I received from Next Step was exceptional. Not only did the team help me to develop my logo and website, but, through the Business Group, I have connected with many other entrepreneurs.”

In addition to Jamaica Small Business Group and the Next Step Business Club, MyPaadna is another product by NSDS, positioned to help drive digital transformation at all levels. MyPaadna is a digital version of the traditional ‘Pawdna’ or ‘Susu’ savings system. It will become available in Jamaica before being released in other Caribbean countries as a platform to help individuals and micro and small business owners monitor their shared savings objectives in real time with secure transaction features, instant notifications and group chats. These newest offerings join the company’s suite of digital products. These are namely, Lener – a solution for micro-loan agencies; SEO Jamaica – which provides search engine optimisation for business websites; SME Marketplace, a hub which connects local businesses with customers; and AskMohan – a solutions-driven web platform which offers information relating to digital transformation and more.