MoBay rats taking taxis to Granville, says councillor

WESTERN BUREAU:

St James’ longstanding rat infestation problem has resurfaced, and according to Councillor Michael Troupe, the rodents have seemingly relocated from downtown Montego Bay to his Granville Division.

Troupe made the statement while addressing last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), during which he questioned the St James Health Services’ plans to address the rodent problem.

“Since Christmas, it is very difficult to get a taxi to go to Granville because I notice all the rats from Montego Bay are coming to Granville, and they are taking taxis. Are there any plans for the public health department, in the near future, for the public health department to eradicate the large rats in the city of Montego Bay so they can stop coming to Granville?” asked Troupe.

“I am prepared to tour with you to show you where the rats are. The rats are coming from Bogue Village, and most of the empty houses in Granville harbour rats,” added Troupe.

“There is a problem in Montego Bay, too. Go to Parade at 7:00 or 9:00 this evening, and you will see. Right in Parade, if you are not careful, the rats take your chicken from you, and I am serious,” he said, referring to Sam Sharpe Square.

Sherika Lewis, St James public health inspector, responded by pointing out that rodent control is not the sole prerogative of the health department.

“I hear you, Councillor Troupe, but the thing about it is that rodent control should be a multi-agency approach. I know, coming from the regular public health committee meeting, that there is some discussion regarding a programme for the parish, to include the city of Montego Bay, so there is something that is in place and will be rolled out at the soonest possible time,” said Lewis. “What we can do is look closer into your community of Granville to see what are the contributing factors to the heavy infestation in your community.”

Rat infestation in St James has been a perpetual public health worry from as far back as 2017 when the St James Health Department engaged food vendors in a cleanliness training exercise to counter the growth of the Montego Bay rodent population. That education drive was held along with a rat-baiting exercise on Jimmy Cliff Avenue, then known as Gloucester Avenue, which sees a lot of street food vendors in the evenings.

In May 2020, the municipal corporation announced that it clamped down on restaurant operators and other food handlers whose disposal habits contribute to the problem.

As recently as December 2022, the National Solid Waste Management Authority expressed concern that residents of St James were still practising improper waste disposal.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com