Taxi driver and passenger killed in Westmoreland

A Taxi operator and his female passenger were shot and killed by unknown assailants at Robins River in Westmoreland on Monday.

The victims has been identified as 34-year-old Eucal Dwyer, otherwise called 'Twin', a taxi operator of New Works in Westmoreland, and 52-year-old Patricia Stewart, otherwise called 'Pat', a farmer of Bog District, also in Westmoreland.

It's reported that about 1:00 p.m., Dwyer was transporting Stewart from Savanna-la-Mar towards Whitehouse, when they were ambushed by armed men, who opened fire on the vehicle.

Both occupants received multiple gunshot wounds and were later pronounced dead at hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

