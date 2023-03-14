SOEs declared for Clarendon and St James

States of emergency (SOEs) have been declared for the parishes of Clarendon and St James, the Office of the Prime Minister has announced.

The SOEs came into force at midnight.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says organised gangs remain a threat in these parishes.

"Although there have been some successes in reducing murders through strategic and tactical security operations, more needs to be done. As we acknowledge this, the Government will continue to use all tools at our disposal to protect the lives of our citizens of Jamaica and dismantle the threat to law and order," he states.

The Office of the Prime Minister says the declaration of a state of emergency will allow the security forces to carry out targeted operations to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs and their networks and prevent the occurrence of serious crimes.

"The Government is assuring the public and all stakeholders that the safety and security of all Jamaicans remain its top priority. All citizens are urged to cooperate with the security forces as they work to stop criminal activity," the OPM adds.

