Bar robbed in Portmore

Robbers made off with liquor, cigarettes and an undetermined sum of cash following a hold-up at a bar in Westchester in Portmore, St Catherine, Saturday night.

The police have reported that three men posing as customers entered the premises around 9:30 p.m. and ordered a cigarette.

The strange order reportedly aroused the suspicion of the female bartender.

She then told them she was closing up for the day, but one of the men brandished a gun and demanded valuables.

The hoodlums escaped on foot after forcing open four roulette boxes and taking other items.

