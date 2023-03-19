Bar robbed in Portmore
Robbers made off with liquor, cigarettes and an undetermined sum of cash following a hold-up at a bar in Westchester in Portmore, St Catherine, Saturday night.
The police have reported that three men posing as customers entered the premises around 9:30 p.m. and ordered a cigarette.
The strange order reportedly aroused the suspicion of the female bartender.
She then told them she was closing up for the day, but one of the men brandished a gun and demanded valuables.
The hoodlums escaped on foot after forcing open four roulette boxes and taking other items.
