Ambulance badly damaged in Westmoreland crash

The Negril fire station's only ambulance was extensively damaged during an accident on the Mango Hall main road in Westmoreland about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The emergency vehicle was en route to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital when it collided with a Mitsubishi motor car being driven by a woman.

The ambulance was transporting a man who had fallen from a tree.

All persons involved in the crash, including the passenger in the ambulance, have been taken to hospital.

The vehicle was handed over by the Government to the Negril fire station about three years ago.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

District Officer Ralston Simpson said it was a “very, very big loss for Negril” and the wider Westmoreland as well as Hanover.

-Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.