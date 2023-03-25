US citizens kidnapped in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC):

The State Department in the United States of America (USA) says it has been notified of the kidnapping of two USA citizens who were on a trip to visit family in Haiti.

It’s reported that Abigail Toussaint and Jean-Dickens Toussaint, both 33, from the state of Florida, were taken near the capital Port-au-Prince and have been held for days.

The couple was reportedly kidnapped during a bus ride.

“We are aware of reports of two U.S. citizens missing in Haiti,” said a spokesperson from the State Department.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can.”

In the aftermath of the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, gangs have grown in strength, with large portions of the capital and other areas considered lawless territory.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.