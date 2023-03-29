Lynk says there's no security breach of its systems

Digital wallet Lynk has moved to dispel speculation of a data breach on its system, amid concern from members of the public about the safety of their information.

Persons had reported on social media seeing sums being taken out of their bank accounts that were linked to the digital wallet.

They expressed concern a data breach at Lynk might have been the reason for the suspicious charges.

However, Lynk said in a statement Wednesday that its systems are secure and that the anomalies were the result of a delay in credit and debit card charges for customers who did cash-in transactions on the app.

"This means they received money in their Lynk wallet, but the charges have just appeared on their credit or debit card today," the company explained.

It also sought to assure users that it has fixed the issues which led to the delays in registering the transactions.

Lynk, which is operated by TFOB 2021 Limited, has stated that it has more than 200,000 users.

