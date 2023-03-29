Commuters stranded as JUTC drivers strike

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has advised there's a disruption in its regular service as some drivers have taken industrial action.

It says there are huge crowds at its major transportation hubs and commuters should make alternative arrangements to get to their destinations.

Corporate Communications Manager at the state-owned bus company, Cecil Thoms, said drivers began taking industrial action mid-afternoon.

He said the action was taken over what the drivers perceive to be a "negligible increase" in their wage packages.

He said the company is working with the unions and drivers with a view to having normalcy restored as soon as possible.

