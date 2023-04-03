Five Burger King employees arrested in $10 million fraud

Five employees from the Burger King branch in Harbour View, Kingston, including a supervisor, are now in custody after an alleged fraud in which nearly $10 million is said to have been swindled from the company.

The five suspects are alleged to have fleeced the company of $9.7 million over a three-month period this year.

Superintendent Tommie-Lee Chambers, commander for East Kingston police division, confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody yesterday in connection with the multimillion-dollar fraud, after a report was lodged.

The commander said she was not clear of the details of the alleged fraud that was committed, but allegations are that the employees pocketed the funds after voiding orders that were legitimately placed by customers.

Restaurants Associates Limited of Jamaica, which manages the Burger King franchise, declined to comment on the case.

The investigation, which is currently being conducted by investigators from the Harbour View Police Station, is expected to be turned over to the Fraud Squad.

- Tanesha Mundle

