Gay rights activist drops Privy Council appeal

Gay rights activist Maurice Tomlinson has abandoned his attempt to get the United Kingdom Privy Council to overturn decisions of the Jamaican courts that ruled against him and in favour of Television Jamaica Limited in an action he brought against the station in 2006.

Tomlinson had brought the action alleging a breach of his fundamental rights to freedom of expression in relation to his proposed airing of an advertisement on the TV station. He was seeking constitutional redress because the ad was not aired. Tomlinson was unsuccessful on the claim in the Supreme Court which decision was confirmed by the Court of Appeal in Jamaica.

The activist then sought leave to take the matter to Jamaica’s final appeal’s court , the United Kingdom Privy Council. The application was scheduled for hearing in April. However, Tomlinson has withdrawn his notice of motion for leave to appeal the matter to the Privy Council thereby bringing the matter to an end. In a release TVJ said it notes the development and indicates that it is pleased with the outcome.

Tomlinson was represented in the matter by Lord Anthony Gifford, KC of Gifford, Thompson and Shields, while Television Jamaica was represented by M. Georgia Gibson Henlin of the law firm Henlin Gibson Henlin.